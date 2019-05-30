Tetrach completes acquisition of Howth castle and demesne

Irish investment group Tetrarch Capital has completed its acquisition of Howth castle and demesne from the estate’s long-term owners, the Gaisford-St Lawrence family.

The multimillion euro sale, which included the Deer Park hotel and golf courses, was announced in October.

Tetrarch plans to redevelop and reopen the hotel as a luxury property, and to transform the golf courses, drawing on its recent experience in redeveloping the Mount Juliet estate in Co Kilkenny.

The group’s masterplan also includes a new leisure centre, retail elements and significant sports and recreational amenities and facilities.

Howth castle and demesne had been owned by the Gaisford-St Lawrence family for more than 840 years. In addition to the castle, the land encompasses more than 530 acres of walled gardens, parkland, woodland, and rhododendron gardens. The estate has sweeping views over Dublin Bay, Howth Harbour, the Irish Sea and Ireland’s Eye.

“My family and I are very grateful to have been the owners of the Howth estate for the last 840 years, and having built the castle, being part of the Howth community for so long. We developed the castle and golf courses as a tourist attraction over the last 50 years but lacked the resources to maximise its potential. The sale to Tetrarch will enable that potential to be reached,” said Julian Gaisford-St Lawrence.