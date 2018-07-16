US doughnut chain Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin

US doughnut chain Krispy Kreme has said it is to create 150 jobs with the opening of its first factory store and drive-through in Ireland.

The company, which first announced plans to open here two years ago, has more than 1,300 stores in 31 countries.

Its first Irish store will open at a site adjacent to the Blanchardstown shopping centre in September.

The doughnut maker said it had already begun recruiting for staff across a number of areas including retail, logistics, administration, and management.

Takeover

When the company first announced plans to move into the Irish market, it said it would follow the opening of its initial factory store with smaller format stores that could be located at airports, train stations or in a city centre unit.

Founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the company was acquired in a $1.35 billion (€1.15 billion) takeover by German conglomerate JAB Holding in May 2016.