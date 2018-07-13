Disney ‘would need’ to bid at least £14 per share for Sky

Britain’s Takeover Panel said on Friday that Disney would need to make a minimum bid of £14 per share for Sky if it succeeds in buying Twenty-First Century Fox.

Sky plans to request that the hearings committee be convened in order to review this ruling and each of Disney and Fox is considering its position, the Panel said.

The £14 per share is lower than Comcast Corp’s offer of £14.75 per share, but at par with Fox’s current bid.