Volkswagen makes Carla Wentzel boss of Irish arm

Volkswagen Group Ireland has appointed South African Carla Wentzel as the new group managing director for its Irish operation.

Wentzel, currently general manager of the VW brand in South Africa, will be in charge of all VW, Audi, Seat, Skoda and VW Commercials operations in the Republic. It is the largest automotive company here, with a combined share of the new sales market totalling nearly 25 per cent.

The South African native has worked for the German car giant for nearly 30 years and been the recipient of an award as most influential woman in business and government in South Africa. She holds a master’s degree in commerce from the University of Cape Town.

Wentzel will take over from Tom Fleming, who has led Volkswagen Group Ireland as interim managing director since December 2017 and will now return to his previous role of group human resources director. Prior to Fleming, the position was held by Lars Himmer, who is now head of Volkswagen passenger cars in Russia.