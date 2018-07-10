Tesco Ireland chief promoted to group role

The chief executive of Tesco’s Irish arm has been promoted to group chief product officer and will join the company’s executive committee, the grocery retailer said Tuesday.

Andrew Yaxley has been appointed in the most senior promotion of a Tesco Ireland chief executive to date and will take up the role on July 16th.

Mr Yaxley’s appointment follows a suite of executive movements in the company after the chief executive of Tesco’s UK and Ireland division was diagnosed with throat cancer. Charles Wilson has been undergoing radiotherapy and the company said he has responded well to the treatment and “all the signs are that the treatment has been successful”.

As a result of Mr Wilson stepping down from his role, the current chief product officer will replace him with Mr Yaxley taking that role.

A new Tesco Ireland chief executive will be appointed in due course, the company said. It’s unclear who will take over from Mr Yaxley but it’s most like to be an internal Tesco Group appointment.

Mr Yaxley has worked at the group since 2001, having previously worked for Mars. Prior to being the chief executive of the Irish business, he was the managing director of Tesco London, and previously commercial director of the Czech Republic and the Slovak Republic.