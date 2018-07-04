Sodexo’s Irish subsidiary reports big jump in revenues, profits

The Irish subsidiary of Sodexo, which employs more than 1,800 people, has reported a huge surge in profits on the back of increased business locally.

The outsourced food services and facilities management group recorded a 38 per cent increase in pretax profits from €2.70 million to €3.74 million for the 12 months to the end of August 2017.

The rise in profit came after revenues rose 11.4 per cent rise in revenues from €85 million to €94.7 million.

Sodexo, which is one of the world’s biggest multinational services companies, is led locally by Margo Slattery, who was recently named one of the most powerful women in the country by WXN Ireland.

Among Sodexo Ireland’s recent wins was an integrated facililities management contract for DIT Grangegorman.

Headcount at the company rose from 1,710 to 1,866 last year with staff costs increasing to €49 million from €44 million.

The group’s parent was founded by Pierre Bellon in Marseilles, France in 1966. It now employs nearly 420,000 people across 80 countries.

Ms Slattery was made a Chevalier of the Order De Merit by the French government last year, partly in recognition of her role in promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace.