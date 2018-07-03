Ivy restaurant plans July 24th opening for new Dublin brasserie

The upmarket Ivy restaurant is set open its Dawson Street brasserie on July 24th.

Located at the new One Molesworth building, the Ivy Dawson Street is the first international brasserie opened by The Ivy Collection. The London restaurant has become a hotspot for celebrities and is known for being difficult to secure a reservation.

The Dublin restaurant and bar will have the capacity for around 200 guests. Up to 150 can be seated in the restaurant, with 24 in the bar. A private dining room, the Jonathan Swift Room, will seat up to 32 guests for events and working lunches.

The reservation line open from July 3rd, but the restaurant previously said about one third of seats would be available for walk-ins.

The menu features some locally inspired dishes, including Dungarvan oysters, as has the drinks list, with local cocktails, Irish whiskeys and Guinness all on the menu.

The decor has also been customised to feature a local flavour, with topographical prints and plans of Dublin and Dublin Bay from 1850 mixed with artwork inspired by Ireland and Dublin, and pieces depicting music, Trinity College, horse racing and brewing.