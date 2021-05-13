Profits increase to €133,557 at Hugh Wallace architectural firm

The Dublin based architectural firm led by co-presenter of RTÉ’s ratings winner, Home of the Year, Hugh Wallace,recorded profits of €133,557 last year.

New accounts lodged by Douglas Wallace Consultants Ltd show that the company paid out dividends of €125,000 to its four shareholders in the 12 months to the end of June last.

The profits of €133,557 last year followed profits of €125,577 for the prior year.

The increased profits resulted in the payment of dividends of €125,000, which compared to dividends of €90,828 in 2019.

At the end of June last, the Douglas Wallace Architects company had accumulated profits totalled €367,940.

The popular co-host of Home of the Year, Hugh Wallace is one of four directors at Douglas Wallace Consultants. Some of the firm’s projects include the Dundrum Town Centre and the Eyre Square Shopping Centre in Galway.

Pay to directors

Pay to four directors, including pension contributions, last year declined sharply from €504,713 to €286,806, comprised of €282,756 in pay and €4,050 in pension payments.

The €286,806 pay to directors was 29 per cent down on the pay of €399,613 in 2019.

The company’s cash funds last year increased sharply from €237,656 to €507,052 while the amount owed to the company by debtors almost halved from €632,713 to €322,679.