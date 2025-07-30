Economy

Bar and pub sales down 4.1% in the past year despite overall jump in spending

Consumers have noticeably increased spending on homeware and clothing, according to CSO data

Bar sales volumes have fallen by 4.1 per cent overt the past year. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien
Ian Curran
Wed Jul 30 2025 - 11:40

Irish pub and bar sales fell by an estimated 4.1 per cent in the year to the end of June, according to preliminary Central Statistics Office (CSO) data, despite an overall pickup in retail sales so far this year.

Excluding the volatile motor trade, retail sales volumes increased by an estimated 3.1 per cent in the 12 months to the end of last month.

Consumers have notably increased their spending on homeware and DIY products, according to the CSO data. Furniture and lighting sales, the category that saw the biggest annual percentage increase, climbed by 12.3 per cent by volume since June 2024.

Hardware sales volumes, including paints and glass, were down 4.6 per cent over the same period. However, volumes in this category increased by 2.4 per cent between April and June compared with the same three-month stretch in 2024.

Bar and pub sales, meanwhile, fell by 4.1 per cent and were down by 1.2 per cent on a rolling basis in the three months to the end of June compared with the same period last year.

More to follow...

