DAA seeks permission to add new boarding gates at Dublin Airport

Part of Dublin Airport's Pier 1 West, which operator DAA wants to expand.

Dublin Airport has applied for permission to add new boarding gates to ease overcrowding in a busy section of the gateway.

State owned airport operator DAA said on Wednesday that it was seeking permission from local planning authority Fingal County Council to extend its pier one west building, part of the airport’s terminal one facilities.

The plan includes a second storey, two new boarding gates, more seats for waiting passengers and space for food and drink sales.

The extension will address current overcrowding, ease movement for passengers and cut delays, a DAA statement said.

DAA’s application comes just days after the planning appeals board, An Coimisiún Pleanála, refused it permission to demolish a spiral ramp beside terminal one to create space for further development.

Vincent Harrison, DAA’s chief commercial and development officer, said the “much-needed expansion” would ensure the airport continued to meet growing demand.

The State company said the extension “complements” its €2.9 billion application to Fingal for permission to expand the airport to allow it cater for 40 million passengers per year. DAA submitted that application in September 2023.

“This extension is not just about bricks and mortar, it’s a vital step in enhancing the passenger experience at Dublin Airport,” Mr Harrison added.