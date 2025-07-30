Business

DAA seeks permission to add new boarding gates at Dublin Airport

Airport operator applies to local authority for permission to extend its pier one west building

Part of Dublin Airport's Pier 1 West, which operator DAA wants to expand.
Part of Dublin Airport's Pier 1 West, which operator DAA wants to expand.
Barry O'Halloran
Wed Jul 30 2025 - 11:28

Dublin Airport has applied for permission to add new boarding gates to ease overcrowding in a busy section of the gateway.

State owned airport operator DAA said on Wednesday that it was seeking permission from local planning authority Fingal County Council to extend its pier one west building, part of the airport’s terminal one facilities.

The plan includes a second storey, two new boarding gates, more seats for waiting passengers and space for food and drink sales.

The extension will address current overcrowding, ease movement for passengers and cut delays, a DAA statement said.

READ MORE

Ireland gets energy warning and should you buying a home if you aren’t married

Irish renewable energy policy gets a badly needed reality check

The good, the bad and the ugly of the EU’s budget draft

Is it sensible to buy a house together in Ireland if you’re not married?

DAA’s application comes just days after the planning appeals board, An Coimisiún Pleanála, refused it permission to demolish a spiral ramp beside terminal one to create space for further development.

Dublin Airport ‘outperformed’ financial forecasts since 2022, says watchdog ]

Vincent Harrison, DAA’s chief commercial and development officer, said the “much-needed expansion” would ensure the airport continued to meet growing demand.

The State company said the extension “complements” its €2.9 billion application to Fingal for permission to expand the airport to allow it cater for 40 million passengers per year. DAA submitted that application in September 2023.

“This extension is not just about bricks and mortar, it’s a vital step in enhancing the passenger experience at Dublin Airport,” Mr Harrison added.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning