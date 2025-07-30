Business

Smurfit Westrock still sees up to $5.2bn of 2025 earnings

Company posts $1.2bn of Ebitda in second quarter

Tony Smurfit, Smurfit Westrock chief executive. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Tony Smurfit, Smurfit Westrock chief executive. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Joe Brennan
Wed Jul 30 2025 - 12:52

Cardboard box-maker Smurfit Westrock still expects to post full-year earnings growth of as much as 11 per cent to $5.2 billion (€4.5 billion), after reporting a “significant improvement” in its North American operations.

The improvement essentially relates to legacy operations of the former Westrock company in the US, which Smurfit Kappa merged with last July to create the world’s largest paper and packaging group.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) amounted to $1.21 billion for the second quarter of this year, Smurfit Westrock said in a statement on Wednesday. That was marginally higher than its forecast for a figure of $1.2 billion.

“This performance is driven by the significant improvement in our North American business and continued excellent results from our Latin American operations, somewhat offset by a resilient performance from our Emea and Apac businesses,” chief executive Tony Smurfit said.

READ MORE

Ireland gets energy warning and should you buying a home if you aren’t married

Irish renewable energy policy gets a badly needed reality check

The good, the bad and the ugly of the EU’s budget draft

Is it sensible to buy a house together in Ireland if you’re not married?

Emea stands for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, while Apac refers to the Asia-Pacific region.

Smurfit Westrock reiterated that it expects full-year Ebitda to amount to between $5 billion and $5.2 billion.

“With our geographic reach, unrivalled product portfolio and most importantly our people, we see extensive opportunities across all our regions,” said Mr Smurfit.

“In North America, we believe the implementation of our operating model will drive continued significant improvement. In our EMEA and APAC region, we have a well invested asset base and strong market positions, primed to take advantage of an improved demand environment. Latin America remains a region of substantial growth opportunities, both organic and inorganic.”

Inorganic growth typically refers to acquisitions.

Last July, Smurfit Kappa merged with Atlanta-based cardboard box-making rival Westrock, and moved its listing to the US. The move effectively doubled the company size, with more than $30 billion of annual revenues.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan is Markets Correspondent of The Irish Times

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning