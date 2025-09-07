Irish Open live updates: Rory McIlroy goes for second title

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Irish Open final round from The K Club. Rory McIlroy is in contention in tied fourth position, four off the lead of Adrien Saddier. That is certainly surmountable if McIlroy hits his top form at a course where he won his only previous Irish Open in 2016. McIlroy has been in fine form this week, and enjoyed a homecoming type event after his round on Thursday, where he brought out the Masters green jacket in front of the fans. The home crowd will only be for one man today, even if it means getting soaked from the heavy rain so far this morning. He tees off at 12.56pm.

The leaderboard:

-15 Saddier

-14 Hidalgo

-12 Garcia-Heredia

-11 McIlroy, Lagergren

Selected Irish:

-7 McKibbin (14)

-6 Lowry (6)

+1 Maguire (F)