Ireland

Man (50s) killed after two motorcycles collide in Co Kerry

Incident happened on the Conor Pass on the Dingle peninsula on Sunday afternoon

An Garda Síochána is appealing for witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward
Sun Sept 07 2025 - 21:11

A man in his 50s died after two motorcycles collided on Sunday afternoon in Co Kerry.

The fatal incident happened at around 4.45pm at An Clochán, on the R560 road at the Conor Pass on the Dingle peninsula.

The deceased man, who was the driver of one of the motorbikes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the second motorcycle, who is in his 60s, and his female passenger were brought by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry with non-life-threatening injuries.

An Garda Síochána said the road will remain closed overnight with Garda forensic collision investigators due at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage and were in the area between 4.30pm and 5pm this afternoon are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 067 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

