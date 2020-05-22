Irish Times Business Person of the Month: David McRedmond

An Post chief executive David McRedmond has been chosen as the Irish Times Business Person of the Month for April, an award run in association with KPMG.

Mr McRedmond receives the award in recognition of An Post’s excellent work in keeping its postal services operating during the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, and its network of post offices around the country open to provide a range of essential services to customers.

The State-owned company has experienced a sharp increase in parcel delivery volumes, with hundreds of thousands more people buying goods online during the lockdown, as they were forced to stay home and many shops were shuttered.

An Post’s postmen and women have also played a key role in many communities around the country by keeping in touch with elderly people living alone, often helping to organise groceries and delivering newspapers to their homes.

“An Post’s Covid response is a collaborative effort of a great management team, the unions and the board, led by frontline workers. I’m honoured to represent them,” Mr McRedmond told The Irish Times recently.

Mr McRedmond will now go forward as a candidate for the Business Person of the Year Award, in association with KPMG. The awards will be held in early September.