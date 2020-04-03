Irish Times business awards to be hosted in early September

The Irish Times Business Awards, in association with KPMG, will now be held in early September in the Mansion House in Dublin.

The third annual awards ceremony was originally due to be held on May 13th but has been switched due to lockdown restrictions imposed to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

A Business Person of the Year, sponsored by KPMG, will be announced along with five other category winners – Company of the Year, Local Enterprise of the Year, Chief Financial Officer of the Year, Deal of the Year, and Distinguished Leader in Business.

Last year’s Business Person of the Year Award was won by Stripe founders Patrick and John Collison. Other award winners on the night were Dalata as Company of the Year, Ken Bowles of Smurfit Kappa as Chief Financial Officer of the Year, Coillte for Deal of the Year, Strong Roots as Local Enterprise of the Year, and Breege O’Donoghue as Distinguished Leader in Business.

The winner of the 2020 Business Person of the Year Award will be chosen from the monthly Business Person of the Month winners.

The candidates chosen thus far are: Ornua’s Róisín Hennerty; Donal Murphy of DCC; Kevin Lagan of FastHouse; Uniphar’s Ger Rabbette; Brian O’Sullivan of Fulfil Nutrition; Dalata’s Pat McCann; Joanna Murphy of Taxback. com; Noel and Valerie Moran of Prepaid Financial Services; Mergron’s Pat Byrne; Mark Cummins and Charles Bibby from Pointy; and Kingspan chief executive Gene Murtagh.

An independent judging panel chaired by Cathriona Hallahan, managing director of Microsoft in Ireland, and including KPMG managing partner Séamus Hand, and John Hegarty, chair of The Irish Times Trust, will choose the winners of each award.