Durex maker posts better than expected sales

British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser Group reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter sales growth, helped by improvements in both its health and home and hygiene businesses.

Reckitt, once seen as a pacemaker for growth in the packaged goods industry, has experienced setbacks in the last three years, including a safety scandal in South Korea, a failed product launch, a cyber attack and the temporary shutdown of a baby milk factory in the Netherlands.

But it ended 2018 on a high note, reporting like-for-like sales up 4 per cent, topping analysts’ average estimate of 3.3 per cent growth in a company-supplied consensus.

For the full year, net revenue came in at £12.6 billion (€14.4 billion), with like-for-like sales up 3 per cent. Adjusted earnings per share were 339.9 pence, the maker of Enfamil formula, Durex condoms and Lysol cleaners said on Monday.

Analysts on average were expecting full-year revenue of £12.59 billion, with like-for-like sales up 2.7 per cent and earnings per share of 327.9 pence.

Looking ahead, Reckitt forecast 2019 like-for-like growth of 3 to 4 per cent, with adjusted operating margin maintained.

Analysts were looking for 3.5 per cent growth for 2019. – Reuters