One in four pubs have closed since 2005, with further 1,000 at risk in next decade

More than 2,000 pubs have closed since 2005, with 1,000 further establishments expected to close over the next decade as part of a “pattern of pub closures”, a new report has found.

A total of 2,119 pubs have shuttered their doors in 20 years, amounting to one in every four Irish pubs, a report commissioned by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) has found.

Based on data of the register of alcohol licences compiled by the Revenue Commissioners,in 2005-2024 the number of publican licenses fell by 24.6 per cent from 8,617 to 6,498.

The report was compiled by DCU economist and associate professor, Anthony Foley, who noted the figures show a “pattern of pub closures across Ireland, particularly in rural Ireland in recent years”.

“The addition of profound economic uncertainty through US trade tariffs and reduced levels of inbound tourism further threaten the financial foundations of family-owned pubs across the country,” he said.

“In the absence of Government intervention, we are likely to see a further 600-1,000 pubs close over the coming decade.”

An average of 112 pubs closed every year across the period, with all Irish counties recording a decrease. Dublin saw the fewest pubs close, losing just 1.7 per cent of its public houses. Meath lost 9.5 per cent of its pubs, with Wicklow losing nearly 11 per cent.

Limerick had the biggest drop at 37 per cent, with Offaly at 34 per cent and Cork at 32 per cent. Roscommon lost 32 per cent, Tipperary was down 32 per cent, with Laois, Longford and Westmeath seeing more than 30 per cent of its pubs close.

DIGI secretary Donall O’Keeffe noted that the closures were “due in large part to the high costs imposed by the State” and that “once closed, such pubs rarely reopen”.

Mr O’Keeffe called on the Government to act “now, before it is too late” and to “improve commercial viability overnight by cutting excise by 10 per cent”.