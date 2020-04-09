Debenhams to shut stores in Republic with loss of 1,000 jobs

Department store chain Debenhams is closing its business in the Republic with the potential loss of around 1,000 jobs.

The retailer said on Thursday that Covid-19 had worsened difficulties faced by its stores here and it would place its business in the Republic in liquidation.

Its move will mean the loss of around 1,000 jobs and the permanent closure of th retailer’s 11 stores in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Tralee and Waterford.

Debenhams’ four shops in Northern Ireland, which employ around 700 people, are going into administration along with the rest of the business in the UK, meaning there is a prospect that they can be rescued.

Stefaan Vansteenkiste, Debenhams chief executive, said that the British group had no option in the current environment but to close its stores in the Republic.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and is no way a reflection on our Irish colleagues, whose professionalism and commitment to serving our customers has never been in question,” he said.

Debenhams stores here are currently closed as a result of the Covid-19 lock down. The group placed on temporary lay-off under the Government’s payment support scheme.