Brown Thomas and Arnotts join others in suspending online operations

An increasing number of retailers have suspended onlines services, while others are warning of delays and limited options.

Brown Thomas and Arnotts have suspended their online offerings “until a time when it is safe to start again”.

They were followed by Argos, which has taken its website offline locally as it and a number of other well-known retailers temporarily suspend their online offerings.

Grafton Group closed its Woodie’s DIY business in the Republic on Monday due to the tightened restrictions with its home delivery service also suspended. Rival B&Q is currently only operating a “click and collect” service.

As of Monday, well-known high street names such as Debenhams, Marks and Spencer, Dunnes, H&M and Topshop were continuing to offer online services as per usual. River Island has suspended its offering however.

Pharmacies are allowed to stay open under the new restrictions but Boots Ireland’s website was offering a ‘virtual queue’ early on Monday with customers expected to wait up to ten minutes before they can shop for goods. It also warned that deliveries can take up to seven days at present. Rival McCabes Pharmacy also advised delays due to higher-than-normal orders and Covid-19 restrictions.

Book lovers better have a good selection already at home as many stores have stopped fulfilling orders. These include Eason, which said it had temporarily suspended shipping. Dubray, Kenny’s and Books Upstairs are among other booksellers who have stopped taking orders since further restrictions were announced on Friday.

Music, DVD and games seller Golden Discs currently has a “skeleton fulfilment list,” having delisted some items. However, it is endeavouring to continue to offer online deliveries.

“We realise the products we sell are essential to people’s mental health at this time,” it said.

Sports retailers Lifestyle and Intersport Elvery are operating as normal online, while Carphone Warehouse is warning customers to expect delivery delays.

Supermarkets are continuing to offer home deliveries, however, many users have experienced delays securing delivery slots with some saying they can’t make bookings at all.

Brown Thomas and Arnotts both notified customers that their online shops had been suspended in response to the latest Government measures to combat the spread of Covid-19.

“We are happy as we know it is the right thing to do and that we will be back sending out the things you love when it is safe to do so,” Arnotts said in an e-mail to customers.

“If you have already placed an order with us, we will be in touch to let you know what’s happening in the next day or two,” both retailers, controlled by the Hilary and Galen Weston owned Selfridges Group, said.

“Don’t worry, we are not going anywhere,” Brown Thomas added in a notice on its website.

Both Brown Thomas and Arnotts originally shut their doors on March 18th out of concern for the health and safety of their employees and customers. Brownthomas. com and Arnotts.ie continued to operate until the weekend after the Government imposed further restrictions.

British clothing retailer Next became one of the first companies to shut their online operations after it came under pressure from concerned staff at its warehouses and distribution operations last week. A note on its website, however, said it would no longer be taking online orders until further notice.

At Argos, the website is currently unavailable to Irish users with a spokeswoman for the company saying that in addition to closing its stores recently, it has now suspended the website “for a short period.”

“We expect to have it (the website) up and running again in a few days,” the Argos spokeswoman told The Irish Times.

The retailer’s British website is still live, albeit with some service disruptions.

With restrictions being further tightened on Friday to combat Covid-19, and with many employees in warehouses and distribution centres voicing concerns about social distancing, many retailers are opting to either suspend delivery services or introduce restrictions on what items can be bought.