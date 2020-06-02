Bord na Móna subsidiary AES agrees deal with AWD Waste

Bord na Móna subsidiary Advanced Environmental Solutions (AES) has agreed a deal with AWD Waste, the business run by former rugby international, Shane Byrne and his brother, William.

The Byrne brothers recently settled a High Court dispute with Oxigen, which had been a shareholder in the Wexford-headquartered waste business.

Bord na Móna confirmed at the weekend that AES has agreed a partnership with AWD to collect household waste for the Byrnes’ company.

Under the deal’s terms, AES will collect and manage domestic waste from AWD household customers.

AWD collects, manages and recycles waste from households and businesses. The company handles hazardous materials, plastics and other waste.

The Byrnes’ settlement with Oxigen led to that company dropping several claims against them.

Talks between the brothers and the company began when it emerged they were willing to pay €1.5 million for Oxigen’s 51 per cent stake in AWD.

Oxigen had alleged that some of AWD’s books and records were removed and destroyed and that cash was missing from the business.

The Byrnes denied these claims, saying that Oxigen was bidding to get their shares in the company and was attempting to damage their good names.

AES is one of the Republic’s leading players in waste management and recycling. The business has more than 130,000 domestic customers and a large number of commercial clients.

Shane Byrne played at number two – hooker –- for both Leinster and Ireland, earning more than 40 international caps, between 2000 and 2005.