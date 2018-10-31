Beannchor group to create 75 jobs with opening of £4m hotel

The Beannchor group is to open a new £4 million (€4.5 million) hotel in Lisburn that is set to create 75 jobs.

The group, which was founded by Bill Wolsey who has just won the EY Industry Entrepreneur of the Year award, also owns the five-star Merchant Hotel in Belfast city centre.

Mr Wolsey said the proposed new 52-bedroom hotel will be located at Lisburn Square, an established retail and shopping destination in the town, and should in the summer providing planning permission is secured for the development.

It will be the first hotel in Lisburn for the Beannchor group, which also owns the recently opened Bullitt Hotel in Belfast, more than 40 pubs and the Little Wing Pizzeria chain of restaurants..

Mr Wolsey, who is the managing director of Beannchor, said: “Hospitality continues to be one of Northern Ireland’s most important industries and largest employers. We believe the creation of 75 new full time and part time jobs will be a major economic boost for Lisburn Square and the City.

“We already have a presence in Lisburn Square through our very successful Little Wing Pizzeria and have been working alongside the square’s owners for the past six months to create the vision for a hotel that the people of Lisburn can be proud of.”