The tax gravy train continues to roll and David McRedmond on the future of An Post

A possible drop off in corporation tax has been cited as a key risk by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe. Photograph: SAM BOAL/Collins Photos

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The Government’s financial position has been boosted by what Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe described as “a sharp increase” in corporate tax in June. As Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports, Exchequer returns for the first six months of the year show the business tax generated €7.4 billion last month, which was €1.5 billion or 25 per cent up on the same month last year.

A refurbished, modernised GPO building on O’Connell Street in Dublin would be an ideal venue for a large museum of the Irish nation, according to An Post chief executive David McRedmond. “I would be a big fan of a museum of the Irish nation,” he told Ciaran Hancock in an extensive interview.

For some people, especially women with children, striking out on your own can be seen as a solution to juggling work and family life. It isn’t always straightforward though. Margaret E Ward looks at why starting your own business can become so attractive.

The housing crisis continues, and so does the crisis in student housing. In Agenda, Ian Curran looks at why solutions for this sector remain out of reach.

READ MORE

The Government must earmark €500 million a year to develop water services to aid house building, the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) has argued. Barry O’Halloran has details of the lobby group’s pre-budget submission, in which it calls for greater support for Úisce Éireann drainage and water supply schemes.

Seanín Graham reports on proceedings in the UK High Court where Eir is seeking damages from BT of £67 million (€78 million) over a big public sector contract in Northern Ireland. Eir claims BT had a “wealth” of secret information that led to it winning the £400 million contract in 2018.

Bacardi is one of the biggest, and most famous, spirits groups in the world. Yet it is not without its problems. Ignacio “Nacho” Del Valle, its head of Europe and Latin America and the member of the Bacardi dynasty with the most senior executive role at the business, looks at what the future may hold for his firm and the wider drinks industry.

Any trade deal between the European Union and the United States to avoid steep trade tariffs would be limited to an “agreement in principle”, with further details to be worked out later, the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said. Jack Power and Vivienne Clarke report.

The Government has been urged for AI to be embedded as a “core component of the education system” by the National Skills Council (NSC) to ensure the Irish workforce can contribute to AI innovation. Hugh Dooley reports.

Dublin City Council has granted planning permission to Ventaway for a 14-storey office block scheme for a site on the former City Arts Centre at City Quay in Dublin 2. Gordon Deegan has the story.

A national target of 60,000 new homes per year should be set, with half of these delivered in the Greater Dublin Area to align with increased population growth and pent-up demand in the region, Dublin Chamber has urged the Government. Colin Gleeson reports.

Irish entrepreneur Paul Coulson has told Ardagh bondholders that its shareholders need a payment of at least $300 million (€254 million) to walk away from the debt-laden packaging giant he built through decades of acquisitions.

Ryanair has cancelled 170 flights, disrupting travel for more than 30,000 passengers due to a nationwide strike by French air traffic controllers. Ciara O’Brien has the story.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.