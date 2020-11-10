Working from home? Get (some) tax back in five steps

‘Capital items’, like equipment and furniture, bought by an employee are not allowable

Fiona Reddan

Employers are entitled to pay you up to €3.20 a day tax free, but “In reality, the majority of employers aren’t doing that”. File photograph: Getty

The bad news first. Even if you’ve been working from home full-time since last March, you won’t be in line for a big tax rebate on the expenses you’ve incurred, such as heat and electricity.

While the tax allowances allowed became more generous in October’s budget, to incorporate broadband, it’s not going to be enough to send you on a holiday – if and when you can go. If you pay tax at the higher rate, you might be looking at tax back of about €65, and just €32 on the lower rate.

