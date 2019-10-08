‘When you try to buy a horse, sellers tend not to have a card machine’

Me & My Money: Robert Hoban, CEO and co-founder of Offr

Offr CEO Robert Hoban: ‘I rarely have cash on me – a tenner at most.’ Photograph: Keith Arkins

Offr CEO Robert Hoban: ‘I rarely have cash on me – a tenner at most.’ Photograph: Keith Arkins

 

Are you a saver or a spender?

Definitely the latter. I’ve listened to every sage in my life – brothers, friends, ex-girlfriends, but I will always be someone who values money as a means to an end, rather than an end in itself. I take after my mum in that regard. When her parents gave her the children’s allowance that they had saved for 18 years, she immediately bought a television for the family. In 1960.

Do you shop around for better value?

For work-related things, I’ll always get three quotes. But in my personal life, I never do. If I see something I like, it’s in DHL before I know it.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

A fabulous chestnut hunter gelding from a great friend at Brazil Stables in Swords. I paid €4,000. However, nine months later, I sold it for €6,000 to put the cash into my new prop-tech start-up!

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

My Microsoft Surface Laptop (€1,300) and Display Adapter (€80). Literally, the greatest things ever. I am forever making on-the-spot presentations and I can cast wirelessly to any large screen, anywhere, without having to plug in anything.

How do you prefer to shop – online or local?

Online. Always. With the exception of pints in Gormley’s pub in Garristown, Co Meath. 

Do you haggle over prices?

Never, although my dad was a demon for it. An Aer Lingus captain who flew all over the world, he would drive from Dublin to his home town of Westport if he could save a tenner buying bales of hay. Even though the diesel would cost him treble that.

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

In theory, yes, but in practice, no. I had nothing to spend, of course, but I would still find a way of spending it.

Do you invest in shares?

No, but I’ve always been curious. I don’t know enough about the vagaries of the equity markets to do it seriously, but I think the explosion of online trading has made it much more accessible and less mysterious.

Cash or card?

Always card. I rarely have cash on me – a tenner at most. That is a problem when you try to buy a horse, as the sellers tend not to have a card machine on them.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

I bought a set of Faber Castell Polychromos coloured pencils for €120. I love drawing and they are the best quality drawing materials on the market. They will last me a lifetime.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Despite being in the property game, thankfully I didn’t speculate on the property market during the boom, so now it’s all about saving for the dream home.

Have you ever lost money?

No, not that I am aware of.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

I enjoy a punt at the races, but typically only on the course. I don’t have the time for off-course betting. I used to travel to the UK races a lot with a good friend of mine in the racing industry, but then he got married and I had to get used to watching it on the television.

Is money important to you?

Not for money’s sake. I don’t have a family of my own, so any money I earn is to make life easy for friends and extended family around me.

How much money do you have on you now?

One €5 note.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.