Are you a saver or a spender?

The only time I saved money was some coins in my first piggy bank. That novelty lasted a few weeks before I realised I could buy items, which I could then sell to make more money, to give to my mum, who I felt needed it more than me.

Do you shop around for better value?

I always consider the best option but once I have decided what I am comfortable with, my priority is not wasting further valuable time hunting for even better value.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

The most expensive single item I have bought, other than my house, was one of the saunas in Eden One – it cost more than a Ferrari. When I saw the craftsmanship and technology, however, it made perfect sense.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

Interestingly, my phone! If you consider how much time we use our phone and how much business can be carried out whilst on the move, it is definitely the best value item I have ever bought.

How do you prefer to shop – online or local?

Online convenience trumps for normal branded items; however, you can never beat the touch and feel of real high street shopping.

Do you haggle over prices?

Where appropriate and, if necessary, I will haggle. However, I don’t enjoy cutting money from someone who also needs to make a living.

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

Not really. If you put too much energy into being over-cautious, you can miss the opportunity to progress.

Do you invest in shares?

I haven’t yet invested in shares as I have always been on the other side of the fence, looking for external investment in my own businesses.

Cash or card?

I definitely prefer using a card. I couldn’t keep track of all my transactions if I used cash.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

Some fancy noise-cancelling headphones that my wife hinted for her Christmas present – I’m not sure if I should take it personally?

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

I have always found a way to borrow for what I needed, and then found a way to earn more to pay for it.

Have you ever lost money?

I lost money selling a highly unusual UK property development. Brexit was announced the day before we were due to exchange, and I took the decision to accept a last-minute opportunistic cut in the buyer’s offer. It was still one of the best decisions I have made.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

I tried online poker when I was younger and was successful. However, now that I have a family I prefer calculated risks rather than gambling.

Is money important to you?

Not really, I will work hard to create enough security for my family, but, if I could I would rather have the time with them.

How much money do you have on you now?

About £3 in coins that I leave in my coat pocket so that my daughter can “find treasure”, and about €40 in case I need to be in the “fast queue” for a taxi at Dublin Airport.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea