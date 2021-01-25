Are you a saver or a spender?

At the moment, I’m a saver, but I’m normally a spender. I’ve no gigs to go to or places to hang out with my friends, so my lifestyle has been switched up. But it’s been nice to save!

Do you shop around for better value?

Not really, unfortunately. The only time that I consciously shop around every year is when I redo my car insurance. I’m normally quite lazy. I don’t really like shopping, so I like to just get it done.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

I have a pair of incredible LeBron Nike basketball shoes that I’m super proud of. Oh, they are beautiful. I bought them in Hong Kong. They’re outrageous but I adore them.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

Years ago, I did my college work experience at an Australian radio station, named 4ZZZ. While there, I bought a Zoom H2 recorder for about $200. It goes everywhere with me, it is indestructible. It has recorded voices and action at festivals, backstage, at gigs, after-parties, in the wilderness – you name it! I still use it every single week.

How do you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?

Local, as much as I possibly can. I try to be as community orientated as much as possible too – local art, crafts, charities and music merch. It’s how I roll.

Do you haggle over prices?

No, not really. I don’t massively enjoy shopping, and often, when I shop for the kind of stuff mentioned previously, it’s because I wish to support local businesses.

How has the Covid-19 crisis changed your spending habits?

Well, I used to love hitting up gigs every Friday and most often going for a pint with my friends. So that’s all gone for the time being. One thing that I’ve started buying more of is music merchandise. I tend to replace the money that I would have spent at gigs with mugs, T-shirts and badges from my favourite Irish musicians.

Do you invest in shares?

No, I haven’t done that. My brother does, though, and my housemate. It looks exciting, in fairness. Looking in from the outside, I find the financial world quite demoralising, so it has never appealed to me. I’m probably missing out on making a few bob.

Cash or card?

Card, but I’m only a recent convert. As always, I’m the last to the party, but it’s a total game changer. So convenient. That said, I think we need a contingency plan for helping buskers or anyone on the street shaking buckets, or in need. I never have coins now!

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

A Bailey’s coffee, and it was totally worth it! I feel like I need a nap after it.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

I have saved up for cars and a van. But now I’m saving up for a house, so that is the master plan, the only show in town, the big kahuna.

Have you ever lost money?

I’m sure I have, but nothing too traumatic springs to mind.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

I do the Lotto when I remember, but that’s about it. I think I won a tenner once. I adore sport but the gambling side of things has never called out to me.

Is money important to you?

Yes, but because I’m trying to get my own place, now is probably the first time in my life that I’ve thought seriously about money. My dad used to always say easy come, easy go. I love to not take it too seriously, but that’s only for when you’re in a place to relax about it.

How much money do you have on you now?

Not a sausage.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea