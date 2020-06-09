‘I like to ensure I have got the best value possible, not necessarily the best price’

Are you a saver or a spender?

I am a saver who likes to spend. I have a healthy aversion to debt, so I like to save as a general rule. And then spend it.

Do you shop around for better value?

I do. My parents gave me a healthy appreciation for money, to work for it and to spend it wisely. I like to research in depth what I want to buy and then shop where I can get it at the best value.

What has been your most extravagant purchase ever and how much did it cost?

I bought a camera for my wife recently. It was very much on the spur of the moment. I would prefer not to say how much it cost as I think she would make me bring it back!

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

My house. With the lockdown restrictions in place now and with two small children and my wife at home, it seems even better value for money.

What ways do you prefer to shop during the coronavirus restrictions – online or local?

I don’t like physical shopping, but I do like to support local businesses, so my ideal is to shop online in the shortest time possible with local businesses. There’s no denying that, with the pace of modern-day life and with certain Covid-19 limitations, more people are now ordering online.

Do you haggle over prices?

Yes. I like to ensure that I have got the best value possible, not necessarily the best price. There’s an important distinction between the two.

How has the coronavirus crisis changed your spending habits, and is there something in particular that you have either stopped buying, or started buying, as a result?

It hasn’t, really. I have relatively conservative spending habits regardless of the economy.

Do you invest in shares?

Only ones I know something about.

Cash or card?

I definitely prefer card. In fact, I very seldom use cash anymore. Card usage is clean, simple and easy and on your pockets.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

The last thing I bought was a trampoline for the kids. It is now out in the back garden and has been priceless over the past couple of months. This said, you couldn’t pay me for my time setting it up!

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Yes, my house has been my biggest purchase. Once I have my mind set on buying something, I am pretty good at saving towards that.

Have you ever lost money?

Not in any major way. In fact, I think I have found as much as I have lost, so I’m probably evens.

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

I’m definitely not a gambler. As I said, my parents taught me the value of money and how you have to work hard for it, so I’m not prepared to throw it away that easily.

Is money important to you?

As a means to an end but nothing more. In the words of the Beatles, “the best things in life are free”. And, of course, “money can’t buy me love”.

How much money do you have on you now?

I didn’t think I had anything, but I just looked in my wallet and found €20. Thanks for that.