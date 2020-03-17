Fixed-rate mortgages: shop around because there are deals to be had
Rates have continued to fall, so anyone paying more than 2.2% should have a rethink
Despite political pressure, banks in Ireland have been slow to budge on rates, though they are offering more competitive fixed rates. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Nobody wants to pay more for anything than they need to. Yet, if you are not considering the latest fixed-rate mortgage rates, that’s exactly what you might be doing.
Whether you are a first-time buyer, you are on a variable rate or you’ve already fixed, there are deals to be had. With fixed rates now ranging from 2.2 per cent, anyone paying more needs to ask themselves, and their lender: why?