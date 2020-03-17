Stocktake: Foolish Trump hit by market collapse

US president’s ‘disaster speech’ caused futures markets to tank

Donald Trump’a Oval Office address last Wednesday really spooked investors. Photograph: Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

Donald Trump’a Oval Office address last Wednesday really spooked investors. Photograph: Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

 

Donald Trump is finally learning how reckless it is to tie your political fortunes to stock markets. Trump has long claimed the credit for market gains; now, facing a bear market in an election year, he risks being blamed for the collapse. Just as Trump didn’t deserve the credit for a bull market that began almost eight years before his election, he can hardly be blamed for the coronavirus outbreak. Still, his handling of the issue has been brutal.

Coronavirus ‘hoax’

Denying the scale of the problem, talking about the coronavirus “hoax”, cheerleading stocks after the initial minor falls – all that was bad, but last Wednesday’s Oval Office address really spooked investors.

The European travel ban, characterising it as a “foreign” virus and blaming Europe, insubstantial fiscal stimulus, getting policy details wrong – little wonder futures markets tanked in the wake of what Evercore ISI dubbed a “disaster speech”. To quote Harvard economist and former US treasury secretary Larry Summers: “Loose lips sink ships. Imprudent rhetoric sinks markets.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.