Tennis

Jannik Sinner dethrones Carlos Alcaraz as Wimbledon champion

Sinner becomes the first Italian to win a Wimbledon singles title after turning around French Open final result

Jannik Sinner celebrates victory over Carlos Alcaraz following the men's singles final at Wimbledon. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
Jannik Sinner celebrates victory over Carlos Alcaraz following the men's singles final at Wimbledon. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
Sun Jul 13 2025 - 19:38

Revenge proved a dish best served on grass for Jannik Sinner as he put his Paris heartbreak behind him to claim a first Wimbledon title.

Only five weeks have passed since Carlos Alcaraz stunningly saved three match points in a French Open final fightback for the ages but his hopes of a third straight victory in London were dashed by his great rival.

This time it was world number one Sinner, who becomes the first Italian to win a Wimbledon singles title, that came from behind, claiming a 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory in three hours and four minutes – nearly two-and-a-half hours quicker than their Roland Garros epic.

The victory, which Sinner celebrated by thrusting both arms aloft, puts their rivalry back on a knife edge, with the 23-year-old now trailing Alcaraz only by five Slam titles to four and putting an end to a five-match losing streak against the Spaniard.

READ MORE

Iga Swiatek crushes Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 in Wimbledon women’s final

Jannik Sinner dismantles ailing Novak Djokovic to set up Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz

Where are the Irish international tennis stars? Not even ChatGPT can fully answer that one

Belinda Bencic, Wimbledon’s last mum standing, into semi-finals after win over Mirra Andreeva

It is also Sinner’s first Slam title away from his favoured hard courts, while Alcaraz suffered a first major final defeat, unable to find the same magic that had brought him back from the brink on the clay.

Full report to follow

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone