Stocktake: Coronavirus – bad for stocks but good for Bernie Sanders?

Markets seem to think that, as a presidential candidate, Sanders will be beaten by Trump

Bernie Sanders during a rally last week in Richmond, Virginia. Markets don’t like Sanders’s agenda. Photograph: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders during a rally last week in Richmond, Virginia. Markets don’t like Sanders’s agenda. Photograph: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

 

Billionaire bond manager Jeffrey Gundlach reckons commentators are overstating the coronavirus role in last week’s sell-off, saying markets are also “digesting” the fact that Bernie Sanders will likely be the Democrats’ presidential nominee. Gundlach’s take is debatable – global markets were overwhelmingly focused on the coronavirus last week. Still, markets may focus on Sanders sooner rather than later.

Markets don’t like Sanders’s agenda but appear to assume he will be defeated by Donald Trump in November. That smacks of complacency. Trump has taken the credit for an improving economy and rising stock markets, but the coronavirus means investors have suddenly started worrying about a bear market and global recession.

As Bloomberg’s John Authers notes, if there is a major coronavirus outbreak, “expect the stock market to dive further, and the president’s chances to fall with it”.

‘Fake news’

Trump appears keenly aware of this – too aware. Not only did he resume his stock market cheerleading last week, he blamed market falls on “fake news” outlets trying to make the coronavirus “look as bad as possible” and reportedly believes investors were spooked by warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Of course, focusing on the markets rather than the public health threat will not impress voters if the coronavirus ends up becoming an election issue. Political and economic uncertainty is rising; expect analysts to start paying more attention to Sanders’s political fortunes.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.