Tom Fitzpatrick appointed editor of Irish Examiner

Tom Fitzpatrick, head of editorial development at the Irish Examiner Group, has been appointed editor of the Irish Examiner.

Mr Fitzpatrick (35) will replace Allan Prosser, who was appointed editor in July 2018, and who will retire in the New Year.

Mr Fitzpatrick, who will assume the role from January 1st next, is originally from Cork and began his career with the Evening Echo in 2007.

He joined Emap’s Construction News in London in 2011, where he was responsible for digital strategy.

In 2013, he was named news editor, before being made deputy editor in 2014 and editor in 2017.

Mr Fitzpatrick joined the Irish Examiner Group in August as head of editorial development.

Liam Kavanagh, managing director of the Irish Times Group, which acquired the Examiner Group in July 2018, welcomed Mr Fitzpatrick to his new role, and thanked Prosser for his work over the past 16 years.

“We would like to again thank Allan Prosser for his important contribution to the Irish Examiner and to the wider group,” Mr Kavanagh said.

“Allan has served in a variety of roles over a 16 year period and was appointed acting editor in 2016 and editor from July 2018.”