Some 3,000 gather for Pendulum Summit in Dublin

About 3,000 attendees gathered on Wednesday morning at the Convention Centre Dublin for the annual Pendulum Summit, a business-themed motivational conference organised by former Munster rugby star Frankie Sheahan.

The two-day event is expected to attract a total of more than 6,000 delegates to hear speakers including Leinster rugby backroom coach Stuart Lancaster, US media personality Ruby Wax, and prominent UK politician and Brexiteer Boris Johnson, who is due to speak at the event on Thursday.

Also listed on the speaking roster for Thursday are the Aryzta and Paddy Power Betfair chairman, Gary McGann, and football executive and television star Karren Brady, who is vice chairman of West Ham United.

The event began on Wednesday with a speech by US-based graffiti artist and motivational speaker Erik Wahl, who urged the crowd to unlock their creativity for business success.

‘Excellence’

Mr Lancaster’s presentation was themed on the “pursuit of excellence” and lessons he learned in his spell as head coach of England.

Clare-based cave diver Jim Warny, who took part in a high profile rescue of a Thai children’s football team from a cave last year, is due to speak later on Wednesday. Among those in attendance are recent presidential candidates Gavin Duffy and Sean Gallagher.

Last year, Mr Sheahan expanded the conference for the first time to New York, where it will return this September for another event.