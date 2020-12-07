Siptu accepts new collective agreement for film and TV crew

Siptu members have accepted a new collective agreement for live action film and television crew in a ballot result that the trade union said would bring stability to the industry.

Screen Producers Ireland (SPI), which welcomed Siptu members’ decision, said it would help promote the Republic as a location for shooting feature films and high-end television drama and send “a strong message that the industry is committed to collaborative industrial relations”.

The new agreement, which comes into operation in January, covers all grades execpt film construction, which is subject to separate negotiations. It replaces a 2010 agreement and is the culmination of more than three years of active engagement between SPI and Siptu.

“This is a good day for independent production crew,” said Siptu divisional organiser Karan O Loughlin.

“The proposals have been accepted by 83 per cent of crew on a return of almost 70 per cent of ballot papers. This level of support gives the agreement a very solid foundation for workers in the industry.”

Trade union officials and Screen Producers Ireland will now “move quickly” to set up a joint monitoring group to oversee the implementation of the agreement.

“This agreement deals with all aspects of day-to-day work for crew, enables producers to compete for work internationally and provides a pay structure that will bring stability to the industry for the next three to five years.”

SPI said the new agreement would encourage more productions to use Irish producers and crew and would help the Government reach its plan of doubling employment in the sector by 2028.

The agreement also implements an industry pension scheme operating under the Construction Workers Pension Scheme and includes a commitment to developing the first work-life balance policy for the film and television industry.