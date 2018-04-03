Several on INM list learned of ‘data breach’ link through media

A number of parties have said the first they heard about a breach involving their data held by Independent News &Media (INM) was when they read about it in one of the group’s titles, the Irish Independent.

Sam Smyth, a former Independent journalist, who was at one stage sued by INM’s largest shareholder Denis O’Brien, is one of those who first learned today that his name has been mentioned in relation to the data breach at the group which apparently occurred in 2014.

Another former employee of the group, Karl Brophy, said on Twitter that he first learned of his link to the apparent breach from reading about it in the Independent on Tuesday, and that the same was true for Mandy Scott, another former employee.

He said Ms Scott, a former PA at the group, had access to the emails of the former shareholder and chairman, Anthony O’Reilly, Mr O’Reilly’s son, the former chief executive of the group, Gavin O’Reilly, as well as Mr Brophy.

Mr O’Brien had a long battle with the O’Reilly family but eventually became the largest shareholder in INM. Gavin O’Reilly left his role as chief executive some time afterwards.

Lawyers

Mr Brophy, a former director of corporate affairs at INM working to Gavin O’Reilly, said on Twitter that “needless to say” INM and others would be hearing from his lawyers very soon. “I strongly suspect we won’t be the only ones.”

The apparent data breach is outlined in an affidavit filed in the High Court by the Director of Corporate Enforcement, Ian Drennan, who is applying for the appointment of an inspector to INM. The matter is listed for hearing on April 16th next.

The data breach is said to have occurred in October 2014, when Mr Drennan alleges data was removed from the company’s premises, taken out of the jurisdiction and “interrogated” by at least six companies external to the group.

The group’s former chairman, businessman Leslie Buckley, who is a close associate of Mr O’Brien’s, has told the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement that he gave access to the data to a company based in Wales, Trusted Data Solutions, as part of a cost-cutting exercise.

Among those on a list which is contained in Mr Drennan’s affidavit are Independent journalists Maeve Sheehan and Brendan O’Connor.

Also named by the Independent today are Joe Webb, the former chief executive of the group’s Irish division; former chief executive, Vincent Crowley; former director and chief financial officer, Donal Buggy; and the late former chairman, James Osborne.

The former journalist now PR executive, Rory Godson, is also on the list published by the newspaper. The list of names of “persons of interest” in relation to the data breach also includes two barristers, Jerry Healy SC and Jacqueline O’Brien SC, who acted for years for the Moriarty tribunal.

Mobile phone licence

The Moriarty Tribunal investigated the 1996 awarding of the State’s second mobile phone licence to Mr O’Brien’s consortium, Esat Digifone, and found that financial transactions involving Mr O’Brien and the then Minister for Communications, Michael Lowry, were linked to the licence award. Mr O’Brien and Mr Lowry have always contested the tribunal’s findings.

The chairman of the tribunal, Mr Justice Michael Moriarty, described as “reprehensible” in his 2011 report attacks on Mr Healy by Mr O’Brien when the tribunal was still sitting.

Mr Smyth covered matters concerning Mr O’Brien and the Moriarty Tribunal for the Independent group. Defamation proceedings initiated by Mr O’Brien against Mr Smyth in 2011 were not proceeded with.

The head of the Irish branch of the National Union of Journalists, Séamus Dooley, has called for the Data Protection Commissioner to examine what has occurred at the Independent group.

Speaking on RTÉ radio, he also called for a review of media ownership in the State. The data breach at the Independent put all journalists’ data at risk and was a threat to the confidentiality of journalists’ sources.

“This is our Leveson moment,” he said, referring to the UK tribunal into the media that arose from disclosures about certain newspapers hacking into people’s phones to get information.

The editor-in-chief of INM, Stephen Rae, has told staff their welfare is the company’s primary concern, following disclosure of the alleged data breach.

Mr Rae told staff individuals from the company who had been named as having their emails searched had been informed.

“Clearly we have to get to the bottom of what is alleged to have occurred and as always identify the actual facts of the case in the first instance and thereafter what lessons can be learned.”

Mr O’Brien’s spokesman is yet to comment on the matter. A spokesman for Mr Buckley has said it would not be appropriate to comment as the matter is before the courts.

The board of INM is to get legal advice after which it will decide whether to contest the request from Mr Drennan for the appointment of an inspector.

INM is one of the largest media groups in the State and publishes the Irish Independent, the Sunday Independent, and the Herald, among other titles.