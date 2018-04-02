Garda in his 30s dies suddenly while on duty in Co Galway

Gardaí in Co Galway are mourning the loss of one of their colleagues who died suddenly while on duty.

An inquiry has begun however there is no suggestion of foul play.

Garda Shane Cuffe from Moycullen, Co Galway, died at Clifden Garda station while he was on duty on Monday morning.

It is understood his remains were discovered by colleagues at about 7am.

Garda Cuffe was in his late 30s and had been a Garda member for about 13 years.

He was a married man and had two young children. While a post mortem was due to take place to establish the cause of death, it was believed he may have died of a heart attack.

The deceased man had served in a number of stations in Co Galway and Co Mayo.

Garda Cuffe was a nephew of Acting Garda Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin.