Irish company invites visitors to stand on shoulders of the Giant

An Irish company backed by Enterprise Ireland has hired commercial real estate firm CBRE to identify possible sites for “the Giant”, a digital moving statue up to 10 stories high that doubles as a visitor attraction.

The Giant Company, led by entrepreneur Paddy Dunning, aims to bring its patented concept to sites in 21 cities in 2021, it said. The programmable moving statue, which would be the tallest in the world, includes LED pixels that allow it to take the form of any person from history, while it is constructed on a plinth that can house a high-tech exhibition.

The company said visitors scanned into the attraction would be able to upload their image onto the giant statue “resulting in the world’s most spectacular selfie”, while the sites will also provide digital advertising, dining and retail opportunities.

Each “Giant” will cost €15 million-€20 million to develop, it added, depending on the location and chosen size.

Development

The company worked with Berlin-based architecture studio Dan Pearlman on the creation of the Giant and its exhibition, with support from global advisory firm Arup in the early stages of design development.

“We envision the Giant as an adjunct to new urban redevelopment projects, stadiums, arenas, shopping centres, museums and other locations,” said Mr Dunning, who is the man behind Dublin’s National Wax Museum, Temple Bar Music Centre and the Button Factory.

Florence Stanley of CBRE Ireland said it was looking for prime locations, but was also “open to more off-beat sites that need to drive footfall”.