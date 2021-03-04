Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy to lead Teneo Performance in Ireland

Irish-founded advisory group Teneo has appointed Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy to lead the Irish division of its new Teneo Performance business.

Mr Sheedy said he would “relish” his role in building up Teneo Performance, which has been set up to help companies navigate the long-term social and business impacts of the pandemic, drawing on expertise from both business and “the pressure-filled world of sport”.

Teneo said it would assist chief executives in improving performance across their organisation through changes “built around new norms of diversity, inclusion, purpose and sustainability”, which would be “fully integrated with new hybrid models of working”.

The Irish team will also include Teneo senior managing director Mary Dunphy and performance advisers James Bowen and Brian MacNeice, who joined Teneo last year through the acquisition of Kotinos Partners.

Sports management

Mr Sheedy, who worked in senior roles for Bank of Ireland for 18 years as well as amassing three decades in sports management, will also become vice-chairman of Teneo Ireland, which employs more than 70 people in communications, public affairs and management consulting.

“Teneo Performance is going to be an enabler for CEOs and businesses around the world to develop a high-performance and winning mentality in a hugely challenging and rapidly changing environment,” said Declan Kelly, chief executive of Teneo.

The new business will be led globally by Teneo International chairman Chris Wearing.