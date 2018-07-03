Irish cinema group Showtime acquired by Vue

Vue, the chain which owns a 3,800 seater cinema at Liffey Valley in Dublin, has acquired Irish rival Showtime for an undisclosed sum.

Showtime operates cinemas in Limerick and Ashbourne with 13 screens and more than 2,200 seats between them. The company, which incurred a €1.08 million loss for the 12 months to the end of April 2018, recently warned it did not have enough reserves to cover the loss.

Vue, which is the third largest cinema chain in the UK, said the acquisition was financed via existing resources.

The transaction came as Vue also announced it had acquired Cinema3D in Poland.

The deal means the group, which operates in ten countries, now has cinemas at 228 sites offering 1,989 screens across Europe.