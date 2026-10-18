More than 20 Romanian men with convictions deported on charter flight

The flight departed Dublin Airport at 4.25pm on Sunday and arrived in Bucharest, Romania, at 8pm Irish time. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

More than 20 Romanian men were removed from the State on a flight chartered on behalf of the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) on Sunday.

The 24 individuals, ranging in age from 24 years to 57, are banned from re-entering the Republic of Ireland for periods of up to 10 years.

They were removed on the grounds of convictions and imprisonment for crimes including burglary, domestic violence, sexual assault, drug offences and organised crime.

Under the provisions of the European Union free movement directive EU citizens can be forcibly removed from another EU state if its authorities deem them to be a serious threat to public safety, wellbeing or public policy.

The flight departed Dublin Airport at 4.25pm and arrived in Bucharest, Romania, at 8pm Irish time.

Eighteen of the men were in prison at the time and were removed by the GNIB from the custody of the Irish Prison Service.

The other six were arrested at locations across Ireland and detained before their removal on Sunday.

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Garda personnel, medical staff, interpreters and a human rights observer accompanied the men on the flight.

Minister of State at the Department of Justice Colm Brophy said: “It is vital that everyone living in the State respects and complies with its laws.

“It is important to acknowledge that the majority of Romanian nationals resident in the State respect our laws and make a positive contribution to Irish society.

“Six previous charter operations this year has seen the removal of 221 people. Today’s operation brings the total removed by charter in 2026 to 245, including 91 EU citizens who were removed on grounds of criminality.”

The cost of chartering the flight was €182,270 (excluding VAT).