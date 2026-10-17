Niamh Flatley: Riverdance star who played leading role in troupe’s global success

Niamh O’Brien Flatley with her husband Michael Flatley and their son Michael St James Flatley in 2022. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times

Born: May 3rd, 1974

Died: October 5th, 2026

Niamh Flatley was part of an extraordinary reawakening of Irish dancing. A member of the original Riverdance troupe that brought an international audience to its feet at the 1994 Eurovision in Dublin, she had been dancing since the age of three.

Raised by schoolteachers Tommy and Monica O’Brien, in Kilbride, Co Meath, her early life showed a passion for Irish dancing, in which she was guided by the world-renowned teacher Marie Duffy-Pask.

Throughout her youth she pursued Irish dancing to the highest competitive levels and by the age of 17 was placed fourth in the World Irish Dancing Championships.

She first met her future husband, Michael Flatley, on the set of Riverdance and was in the troupe that performed the now historic seven-minute dance during the interval of the Eurovision in 1994.

Niamh later joined Flatley’s global stage shows, where she played the lead role of Saoirse in Lord of the Dance. She went on to perform in Flatley’s expanded, stadium-scale version of the show, Feet of Flames, in front of a live audience of 25,000 people, in London’s Hyde Park.

While the part of Saoirse in the Hyde Park performance was played by Bernadette Flynn, Niamh O’Brien Flatley did dance the lead in the Feet of Flames 2000–2001 World Tour. She also played the lead in Flatley’s third, large-scale Irish dance stage production Celtic Tiger, which had its global debut in July 2005, at the Puskás Stadion in Budapest. The show made its US debut later that, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Having known Niamh for more than a decade as a close friend and performer, Flatley said everything suddenly clicked on New Year’s Eve 2005. The couple were married in St Patrick’s Church in Fermoy, Co Cork in 2006, with their reception at Flatley’s mansion, Castlehyde.

During the wedding ceremony Fr Aidan Troy read a blessing from Pope Benedict. Niamh Flatley wore a simple pearl necklace and a vintage beaded Badgley Mischka dress said to have cost €100,000. The wedding ring, a band of gold – cost an estimated €360,000. The engagement ring, made of Irish gold and commissioned in Chicago, is thought to have cost at least twice as much.

The couple had a son, Michael St James Flatley, in 2007. She stepped back from professional dancing before the birth of their son although she remained active behind the scenes in Flatley’s professional life.

She gave few interviews about her life in the world of international dance, and seemingly none in relation to her family life. During his emotional funeral eulogy on October 10th at the Church of St Thérèse in Mount Merrion, Dublin, Flatley, himself seldom shy in front of the media, said his wife strongly protected her family. He said she would explicitly warn him not to make comments or share public information, especially about her illness, that would upset her parents.

[ Michael Flatley pays tribute to his wife Niamh O’Brien at funeral MassOpens in new window ]

Following her death Mairead Egan, one of her best friends, said she was “just one of those people you felt lucky to know”.

Egan said Flatley had “such a warmth about her and was a real lady. She was incredibly kind, very funny, wonderfully generous, and, above all, just a genuinely lovely person.” Egan said people sometimes didn’t see the Niamh behind all the success and her husband’s celebrity.

“Her family was everything to her.”

Egan said “everyone felt welcome around Niamh” who had “a mischievous side to her that people who knew her well will really miss.”

Flatley has also spoken of how he relied on her advice. He said as far back as Riverdance they would talk for hours. He also said when he had been gripped with anxiety before taking the stage at New York’s Madison Square Garden, it was Niamh who calmed and encouraged him. He said her sharp intelligence made his professional and personal life significantly better.

Twelve years ago Niamh Flatley developed the connective tissue disease, scleroderma. It led to difficulty breathing.

At her funeral, Flatley recounted how she had initially been given just two years to live. He told the congregation that over the past year he had tried to reassure her, telling her to “focus not on the storm, focus on the hand of the Lord”.

As recently as late April the family had travelled to meet Pope Leo and she was in Scotland in August while Lord of the Dance was touring the UK.

Sources close to the family said she had suffered stress arising from the acrimonious battle for control of the Lord of the Dance show between her husband and his former business partners.

In an affidavit opened to the High Court in Belfast earlier this year, Denis O’Sullivan, a consultant working with Michael Flatley, alleged one of Flatley’s former business partners was verbally abusive to Niamh Flatley at a meeting last November.

“This was particularly distressing given that Mrs Flatley was seriously ill that day and required an oxygen mask throughout the meeting,” he said. This allegation was later denied.

[ Michael Flatley thanks people for ‘beautiful gestures of sympathy’ after wife’s deathOpens in new window ]

Flatley announced his wife’s death in a tribute on social media on October 5th. He said: “My heart is broken. I have lost my beautiful wife, Niamh, and my best friend. My gorgeous bride of 20 years has gone to the Lord in heaven.”

He went on to describe her as “the most loving mother, wife and person” and noted that “our lives will never be the same without her,” while thanking the public for their support and asking for continued prayers for their family.

At her funeral, her son Michael St James Flatley, now aged 19, paid tribute to the “loving spirit” his mother brought to their home. He said she was filled with inherent generosity and constant kindness.

Colleagues from the world of dance also paid posthumous tribute to Niamh Flatley’s qualities of intelligence and kindness.

Singer and educator Deirdre Shannon who performed with Lord of the Dance said: “I knew her as a deep person with a comedic twist and a natural flair for style,” adding that “she gave her help quietly, confidently and kindly, as was her nature – she is someone l will not forget”.

Among many tributes on social media, actor Victoria Smurfit said Niamh Flatley was “beauty inside and out”. TV and radio presenter Angela Scanlon said: “I’m so, so sorry to hear this terrible news. Sending deepest condolences.”

A statement from Riverdance said Flatley was “a beautiful soul”. “Niamh was part of our story from the very beginning at Eurovision. Her contribution to Riverdance and the Irish dance community will never be forgotten.”

The Lord of the Dance team said Flatley was “beautiful, kind, funny, warm and fiercely loyal. Full of life, with a spirit, a smile and a spark that would light up any room.” The company added: “Our hearts are truly broken.”

Michael Flatley is also taking a High Court action for damages over remedial works at Castlehyde following a 2016 fire. He alleged his family suffered ill health due to the presence of toxins in the air of the house, which he had bought in 1999.

In a sworn statement, he said his family have “all suffered ill health” since moving back to the house after the fire.

In a newspaper interview, he blamed the toxins issue for him developing cancer.

“I was one of the fittest people in Ireland,” Flatley said. “But when we moved back in I never felt right, and all of a sudden I got cancer. All of a sudden I’ve developed asthma too. How did this happen? We must have been breathing in toxins. We were told to leave immediately and we’ve been living in hotels ever since.”

[ Postmortem on Niamh Flatley will influence legal case over alleged toxins at CastlehydeOpens in new window ]

The Flatley family lived in Monaco in recent years.

On Thursday last week, Flatley posted a picture on Facebook of the Irish Tricolour flying at half-mast outside Castlehyde in honour of his wife. He thanked those who left flowers at the entrance gates to the estate.