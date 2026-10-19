Cutting Palestine flag necklace from Cheap Irish Homes episode a ‘mistake’, says RTÉ

Claire Molloy, wearing her Palestinian flag necklace, and her partner Peter Foley, taking part in filming for Cheap Irish Homes last May. Photograph provided.

RTÉ has said it will review its processes on impartiality guidelines after a Palestinian flag necklace was edited out of an episode of Cheap Irish Homes in post-production, without the consent of the woman wearing it.

Claire Molloy, who appeared in an episode of the property programme last month, has lodged a complaint with RTÉ and Coimisiún na Meán over the issue, claiming “this selective editing compromises the broadcaster’s obligation to fairness and impartiality”.

RTÉ confirmed the footage was edited and said “a mistake” was made “in the interpretation and application of our guidelines”.

“These are judgment calls in a production process, and these edits were made in good faith and in an effort to adhere to obligations on impartiality and RTÉ’s guidelines on the undue prominence of symbols and emblems,” a statement said.

“RTÉ acknowledges that this matter could have been handled differently. With that in mind, RTÉ will review its processes and procedures for the application of its guidelines.

“While RTÉ does not believe there is any regulatory contravention or breach of guidelines arising from this, we do acknowledge an excessively strict interpretation of them.”

Molloy, an accountant based in Dublin, and her partner Peter Foley took part in filming for the programme last May, looking at houses in Tipperary. The episode was broadcast on RTÉ One on September 29th.

While watching the episode, Molloy noticed the necklace she was wearing during filming was no longer visible, while footage of her wearing a blue keffiyeh scarf was also used sparingly and mainly in wide-angle shots.

Molloy's Palestinian flag necklace was removed from the footage in post-production. Photograph: RTÉ

Molloy said no one raised her necklace or scarf as an issue during filming, and that if she had been asked to remove either, she “probably wouldn’t have gone ahead with the filming”.

She said she was not asked to sign a release form prior to filming. RTÉ and Cameo did not reply when asked if Molloy had signed a release form.

Claire Molloy and her partner Peter Foley (both on the left) looked at houses in Tipperary with presenter Maggie Molloy and architect Tadhg Casey in an episode of Cheap Irish Homes broadcast last month. Photograph: RTÉ

Molloy, who has previously volunteered in the West Bank, said she regularly wears the necklace and scarf in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“I was just so shocked that [the necklace] was removed from my person without them telling me,” she said.

Molloy wrote to RTÉ to complain earlier this month. An executive producer with Cameo Productions, the company which makes the programme, replied to Molloy and acknowledged the necklace had been removed during post-production.

‘It is important to also acknowledge that some sections were retained; the blue keffiyeh is included in several shots and is part of the thumbnail for the programme on the RTÉ Player’ — Cameo Productions executive producer in email to Claire Molloy

“The pendant in question was inadvertently overlooked during filming and was not identified as an editorial issue at the time,” an email sent on October 12th said.

“Once identified during post-production, it was considered in the context of RTÉ’s guidelines because it contained imagery associated with a matter of political and public debate which was unrelated to the subject matter of the programme.

“It was felt that there was a reasonable basis to suspect certain parts of the content may be, or may be perceived as being, in contravention of the guidelines.

“It is important to also acknowledge that some sections were retained; the blue keffiyeh is included in several shots and is part of the thumbnail for the programme on the RTÉ Player.”

The producer wrote that decisions regarding editing footage “can be difficult and are not straightforward”.

“RTÉ is responsible for what it broadcasts and at all times retains the editorial control of its content; we as producers and RTÉ as a broadcaster must therefore make every effort to be in compliance with its obligations,” the email added.

When asked for comment, the producer said Cameo Productions did not wish to add anything beyond RTÉ’s statement.

Coimisiún na Meán said it “does not comment on individual complaints”, but noted that members of the public “have a right to complain if they believe that they have seen something broadcast ... that does not meet statutory or regulatory standards”.

“In the first instance, we advise members of the public who wish to complain about broadcast content to complain to the broadcaster concerned,” a statement said.

“If they are unsatisfied with the response they receive from the broadcaster, they can contact Coimisiún na Meán. All complaints received by An Coimisiún will be processed as standard under our statutory complaints handling process.”