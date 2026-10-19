Davina McCall reveals new health battle against cardiovascular disease

Davina McCall: 'You just suddenly feel vulnerable in a way you weren’t before.' Photograph: Si Johns/BBC/CPL Productions

Davina McCall has revealed she has cardiovascular disease (CVD) in a new health update after overcoming breast cancer and a brain tumour.

Speaking on her podcast, Begin Again, the TV presenter said: “I wanted to let you know, I also have cardiovascular disease, and this is a very important conversation to have.”

The former Big Brother host (59) spoke with heart attack survivor Louise McGill to highlight the importance of women’s cardiovascular health.

McCall said: “Anyone can get sick, and when I had my cancer experience ... you just suddenly feel vulnerable in a way you weren’t before ...

“Once you’ve been ill, you think, ‘Oh, I thought I was invincible.’”

McCall said she was told she had high cholesterol before being diagnosed. “I had high cholesterol and had it for quite a long time.

“It was deemed I had good cholesterol and that offset the bad or something.”

McCall urged women not to “brush things off” and make sure they are aware of their health.

She said: “Heart attacks and cardiovascular disease is rife out there, particular in women post menopause.

[ Davina McCall reveals she has undergone surgery for breast cancerOpens in new window ]

“If there’s one takeaway today it’s not to brush things off.”

CVD is the name of a group of conditions that affect the heart and blood vessels.

It is often caused by a build-up off fatty plaques in the arteries, which makes it hard for blood to flow through the body, according to the NHS.

It can be prevented with a healthy lifestyle or by taking medications if needed.

McCall has had a few problems with her health in recent years. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2025 but said in April she had received the “all clear” following surgery.

McCall also underwent surgery in 2024 to remove a benign brain tumour.

The presenter had her TV debut on MTV, then spent a decade hosting Big Brother.

She has also featured in multiple other shows, including Bafta award-winning series Long Lost Family, Million Pound Drop and The Masked Singer. – PA