Gavin O’Reilly to chair The New European after acquisition

A consortium that is essentially a who’s who in media, including former Independent News & Media chief executive Gavin O’Reilly, has acquired the weekly print title The New European.

Well-known Irish investor Barry Maloney, who leads Balderton Capital, whose notable investments include Bebo and Setanta Sports, is also involved in the group as are former Financial Times editor Lionel Barber and ex-New York Times chief executive and former BBC director general, Mark Thompson.

Others named as backers include former Daily Mirror executive Matt Kelly, who led fundraising for the venture and will serve as chief executive and editor-in-chief of the New European. Mr O’Reilly will be its executive chairman.

The consortium has acquired the Pro-Remain publication from publishing group Archant. No financial details have been disclosed but the Financial Times said about £750,000 has been raised by the consortium for the acquisition.

A number of angel investors from the tech world are also reportedly backing the consortium, including TransferWise founder Taavet Hinrikus.

“Europe is changing and we believe that The New European can continue to play a positive role in constructively debating the continent’s future,” said Mr O’Reilly.

“The New European is unashamedly europhile to its core, but it puts the values of strong, independent journalism first; interrogating and questioning the institutions and forces shaping us,” he added.

The New European was founded in 2016 in the aftermath of the Brexit vote as a pro-EU voice in the British media. Launched initially as a “pop-up” four-week newspaper it currently has 20,000 subscribers. Its website has two million page views monthly.

The publication is expected to return a profit for the first time in 2022.

“Since the Referendum, The New European has shown that there is a significant market for high-quality, informative, provocative and entertaining journalism written for an audience who care deeply about both Britain and Europe’s future,” said Mr Kelly.

“With new investment capital in place and seasoned mediainvestors, we have a very clear vision of how we can better enhance the experience for ourreaders and employ new innovations and product developments.”