Leinster roar back from Munster defeat to put eight tries past Zebre at the Aviva

URC, round five: Leinster 50 Zebre 26

Despite facing a stubborn resistance from Zebre in the opening 40 minutes, an experimental Leinster side returned to winning ways in the United Rugby Championship with a bonus-point triumph at the Aviva Stadium.

On a night when no fewer than six Leinster players made their debuts, Joshua Kenny marked his first start for the province by touching down in fine style with just 70 seconds on the clock.

The bright opening from the hosts continued when Alex Soroka – a late addition to the starting line-up – crossed via an Andrew Osborne offload before Zebre came roaring into contention when Mirko Belloni applied the finishing touches in the right-corner after a cross field delivery from scrumhalf Thomas Dominguez.

After Zebre winger Albert Einstein Batista spilled possession on the left flank moments later, Soroka gobbled up the loose ball and raced over the whitewash for his second try of the game.

This helped Leinster reinforce their authority and even though Dominguez secured a second Zebre try off a tap-and-go penalty just shy of the first-quarter mark, Leo Cullen’s men subsequently sealed a bonus point when Kenny joined Soroka in registering a brace of opening period scores.

A Leinster victory was far from certain at this stage, however, and the home team suffered a setback when Osborne retrospectively received a 20-minute red card for tackling Zebre fullback Lorenzo Pani in the air.

The visitors also finished the first half with 14 players after a Dominguez challenge on James Culhane warranted a yellow card and an off-field review, but an earlier converted try from Giovanni Quattrini off a lineout maul meant Leinster’s lead stood at just five points, 26-21, for the interval.

On the resumption, referee Ian Kenny confirmed Dominguez’s card had also been upgraded to a 20-minute red on review. Things continued to get better for Leinster when prop Jerry Cahir celebrated his debut by powering over underneath a slew of bodies for a 48th minute try.

Leinster's Harry Byrne kicks a conversion. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Turning the screw, Player of the Match Harry Byrne soon found space on the left wing to break over for a try to make it 38-21.

This provided Leinster with some much-needed breathing space moving into the final-quarter. Two-time World Cup winner RG Snyman then got on the end of a fine team move for Leinster’s seventh try on 68 minutes, putting the defending champions well on their way to a five-point haul from the evening.

Marco Zanon crossed at the end of a fast-paced move to ensure Zebre came away with a richly-deserved bonus point, but Leinster had the final say when Will Connors touched down under pressure.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 2 MINS: Kenny try, Byrne con 7-0; 7: Soroka try, 12-0; 10: Belloni try, da Re con 12-7; 12: Soroka try, Byrne con 19-7; 19: Dominguez try, da Re con 19-14; 27: Kenny try, Bryne con 26-14; 32: Quattrini try, da Re con 26-21; Half-time 26-21; 48: Cahir try, Byrne con 33-21; 55: Byrne try 38-21; 68: Snyman try, Byrne con 45-21; 73: Zanon try 45-26; 78: Connors try 50-26

LEINSTER: H McLaughlin; J Kenny, H Cooney, C Tector, A Osborn; H Byrne, L McGrath; J Cahir, J McKee, R Slimani; B Deeny, D Mangan; A Soroka, S Penny, J Culhane.

Replacements: W Connors for Culhane (37 mins), RG Snyman for Deeny (43), C Mangan for Osborne (50, 20-min RC), Deeny for Mangan (56-69) F Gunne for Kenny (59), B Sheehan for McKee (61), A Usanov for Cahir (65), A Sparrow for Slimani (67), C Gabriel for Byrne (75).

Red card: A Osborne (30 mins).

ZEBRE: L Pani; M Belloni, G Bertaccini, M Zanon, A Einstein Batista; G da Re, T Dominguez; M Hasa, G Quattrini, M Nocera; F Carrera, L Krumov; G Ferrari, S Locatelli, D Odiase.

Replacements: P Buonfiglio for Nocera (41), T de Bartolomeo for Quattrini (44), M Roger Farias for Belloni (45), M Prinsloo for Dominguez (57, 20-min RC), G Licata for Ferrari (59), M Gallorini for Hasa (61), G Milano for Carrera, L Morisi for Pani (both 67).

Red card: T Dominguez (37 mins).

Referee: Ian Kenny (SCO).