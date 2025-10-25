Cycling

Lara Gillespie finishes sixth in omnium at Track World Championships

Lorena Wiebes from the Netherlands lands gold in four-race event in Chile

Ireland’s Lara Gillespie. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Muireann Duffy
Sat Oct 25 2025 - 15:001 MIN READ

Ireland’s Lara Gillespie has finished sixth in the four-race omnium event at the UCI Track World Championships in Santiago, Chile.

The Carlow 24-year-old, who won gold in the elimination event on Thursday, was fifth in Friday night’s points race, earning 25 points.

Gillespie had already finished eighth in the opening scratch race, ninth in the tempo and 11th in the elimination to take 70 points into the points race.

In the omnium, riders earn points for their performances in each of the four different styles of race. The winner is the cyclist to accumulate the most points over the four rounds.

Gold went to Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands, who was the top rider in the scratch, tempo and points races to claim an overall 136 points. France’s Marion Borras earned silver with 127 points, and Denmark’s Amalie Dideriksen was third with 120 points.

Gillespie’s tally of 95 saw her also finish behind Belgium’s Shari Bossuyt (117) and Mexico’s Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (101).

On Saturday, Aoife O’Brien is first in action for Ireland, racing in the qualifying session of the 1km time trial.

Fiona Mangan will line out in the pursuit event, with Erin Creighton and Emma Jeffers representing Ireland in the madison.

Muireann Duffy is a sports journalist with The Irish Times