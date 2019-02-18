Aircoach extends deal as coach supplier to Leinster Rugby

Aircoach has extended its deal as official coach supplier to Leinster Rugby, with the private bus and coach operator unveiling a branded bus to mark the partnership at the club’s headquarters in UCD on Monday. The company and club began their association in 2015.

The deal comes as the transport company is investing more than €4.5 million over the course of 2018 and 2019 in new coaches and technology upgrades. It now has a fleet of 69 buses and coaches.

Aircoach managing director Dervla McKay said the company looked forward to working with Leinster Rugby over the coming years, while Leinster Rugby chief executive Mick Dawson also welcomed the extension of the partnership, the terms of which were not disclosed.

The club’s title partner is Bank of Ireland, while its “premium partners” are Adidas, Laya Healthcare, Lifestyle Sports, Bearing Point, Guinness and Energia, among others.