European shares slip while Nasdaq rises to record high

European shares fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday while the Nasdaq rose to a record high.

DUBLIN

The Iseq all-share index closed 0.5 per cent lower on Tuesday with a broad range of stocks slipping into the red on the day.

Dalata Hotel Group shares fell 4.2 per cent to €2.63 after the group swung to a €70.9 million loss in the first six months of 2020, while revenue slumped 60 per cent amid lockdown measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ryanair dropped 2.57 per cent to €11.77 with one of the group’s senior executives saying on Tuesday that it may further cut flights in the Republic if tough travel restrictions remained in place.

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment fell 4.1 per cent to €135.50 in the absence of any stock-specific news.

The banks had a rare positive day with AIB gaining 2 per cent to bring it to €1.05 while Bank of Ireland rose 2.33 per cent to €1.93.

House builders closed in the red after professional services firm Deloitte issued a report saying that the number of housing units in the planning system dropped by 27 per cent in the second quarter as the State went into lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Cairn Homes slipped 2.69 per cent to 76 cent while Glenveagh Properties shed 1.42 per cent of its value to close at 69 cent. Landlord Ires Reit gained 1.56 per cent to close at €1.43.

LONDON

London’s Ftse 100 fell to its lowest level in more than three months on Tuesday as financials weighed. The blue-chip index slipped 1.7 per cent while the mid-cap Ftse 250 index fell 1.1 per cent.

Mining majors such as BHP Group and Rio Tinto , which supply Chinese factories, rose on the day after data in major economies showed manufacturing demand rebounding from coronavirus-induced lows.

Oxford Biomedica rose 1 per cent after AstraZeneca expanded its agreement with the company to make and supply the drugmaker’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate. AstraZeneca shares fell 1.7 per cent.

British home furnishing retailer Dunelm rose 4.3 per cent after saying its sales had been strong in the last two months and the performance this year has been ahead of its initial expectations.

EUROPE

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended 0.4 per cent lower on the day.

Apple suppliers across Europe rose after the iPhone maker was reported to have asked suppliers to make at least 75 million 5G phones for later this year, propping up the technology index. STMicroelectronics, Dialog Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies and ASML were up 1-4 per cent.

Travel and leisure stocks were the worst-performing European sector for the day, as spiking Covid-19 cases in popular tourist destination Portugal spurred concerns about the country being quarantined.

Telecom Italia fell 2.1 per cent after its board approved a sale of a minority stake in its last-mile grid to US investment firm KKR, while endorsing a government plan to create a single ultra-fast network with rival Open Fiber.

NEW YORK

Wall Street climbed on Tuesday as gains in Apple and Zoom Video shares propelled the tech-heavy Nasdaq to record highs, while better-than-expected US manufacturing sector data fuelled optimism around a post-pandemic economic recovery.

Apple gained 2.2 per cent on the news that it asked suppliers to make at least 75 million phones for later this year.

Among top boosts to the Nasdaq was Zoom Video Communications, which surged 36.6 per cent after the video-conferencing platform raised its annual revenue forecast by more than 30 per cent as it converted more of its huge free user base to paid subscriptions.

Tesla fell 1.1 per cent after the electric-car maker announced plans to raise up to $5 billion (€4 billion) through a share sale programme a day after its five-for-one stock split. – Additional reporting: Reuters