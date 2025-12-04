Ireland will not partake in next Eurovision Song Contest due to Israel’s inclusion

Ireland will not participate in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, and RTÉ will not broadcast the event, after it was confirmed by the organiser that Israel can partake.

At a meeting in Geneva on Thursday, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which runs the competition, decided a vote was not required on Israel’s inclusion in the 2026 event.

RTÉ and some other European public broadcasters had committed earlier this year to pulling out of the contest if Israel was to be included.

In a statement on Thursday, RTÉ said its position “remains unchanged” following the EBU decision.

“RTÉ will not participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, nor will RTÉ broadcast the competition,” the broadcaster said. Ireland’s participation “remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there”, RTÉ said.

“RTÉ remains deeply concerned by the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza during the conflict and the continued denial of access to international journalists to the territory,” it said.

Israel’s participation in the annual song contest has been a source of criticism from pro-Palestinian activists in recent years due to Israel’s assault on Gaza since the October 7th attacks by Hamas.

In the wake of the EBU decision, public broadcasters in Spain and the Netherlands confirmed they will be boycotting the event.

Israel’s president Isaac Herzog said he hopes the contest will continue to champion culture, music and friendship between nations. —Additional reporting Reuters