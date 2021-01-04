Car makers merge to create global giant after shareholder vote

Shareholders of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot decisively voted on Monday to merge the US-Italian and French manufacturers to create the world’s fourth-largest car company.

Addressing separate meetings, both PSA Peugeot chief executive Carlos Tavares and Fiat Chrysler chairman John Elkann spoke of the “historic” importance of the vote, which combines legacy car companies that helped write the industrial histories of the United States, France and Italy.

Before the merger is finalised, shares in the new company, to be called Stellantis, must be launched. It will be traded in Milan, New York and Paris.

“We are living through a profound era of change in our industry,” Mr Elkann told the virtual shareholders’ meeting. “We believe that the coming decade will redefine mobility as we know it.

“We and our merger partners at Groupe PSA are intent on playing a leading role in building this future. It is this intention that has brought us together.”

The new company, to be called Stellantis, will have the capacity to produce 8.7 million cars a year, behind Volkswagen, Toyota and Renault-Nissan, and create €5 billion in annual synergies. – AP